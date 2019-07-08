PHOTOS: Ismailia Stadium prepares for final game ahead of Ghana-Tunisia clash

The Ismailia Stadium will host it's last game at the Africa Cup of Nations when Ghana takes on Tunisia in the last 16 on Monday evening.

The venue, that has received widespread praise for officials of CAF, housed teams from group F during the first round of the competition.

With the competition entering it's final phase, Ismailia will host Ghana and Tunisia in the last 16 with the rest of the games moved to Cairo, Air Defense, Peace and Suez.

Volunteers, some members of the organizing committee at Ismailia and officials took time to take pictures as they bod farewell to the stadium.

Below are pictures from the Ismailia stadium ahead of the game between Ghana and Tunisia.