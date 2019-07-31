PHOTOS: Kevin-Prince Boateng pens two-year deal with Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng has completed his move to AC Fiorentina from Sassuolo for a fee of €1 million ahead of the upcoming Italian Serie A season.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract after completing his mandatory medical on Wednesday.

The former AC Milan and Schalke midfielder has joined the Viola following a torrid six-month loan spell at Barcelona.

The midfielder managed just four appearances for the Catalan giants, featuring in three La Liga matches and one Copa del Rey.

