PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko management begins Soccerex USA exhibition

Asante Kotoko chalked another feat on this week as they showcased the best of the club to the world at the Soccerex Football Business Convention in Miami in the United States of America (USA).

The two-day event started on Thursday at the Marlins Park Baseball Stadium with thousands of clubs and football stakeholders across the world in attendance.

Soccerex USA 2018 is geared towards providing two days of unrivaled commercial, networking and learning opportunities for thousands of football business professionals.

The event is sponsored by the London Football Exchange (LFE) with the support of an Advisory Board including senior members of CONCACAF, MLS, and US Soccer.