PHOTOS: Kwesi Appiah leads Sudan national team in first training session

The newly-appointed head coach of Sudan's national team, James Kwesi Appiah, took charge of his first training session in Saudi Arabia as the team intensifies preparations for competitive future assignments.

Appiah was joined by his proficient technical staff, including Fatau Dauda as the goalkeepers' coach and Ignatius Osei-Fosu as his assistant.

After a series of negotiations with the Sudanese Football Associations Kwesi Appiah has been entrusted with a crucial mission during his three-year contract: securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following Sudan's absence from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations set to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The team is undergoing intensive preparations for upcoming friendly matches. The training efforts aim to keep the team in shape and focused, given the challenging circumstances in Sudan due to civil unrest, resulting in displacement and loss of lives.

Sudan will commence their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a match against Togo on Monday, October 13, and another fixture against DR Congo on Monday, October 20, 2023.

Prior to assuming his current role, Kwesi Appiah was elected to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, securing 10 votes during the GFA elections held on Thursday, October 5 in Tamale.