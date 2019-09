The home-based Black Stars continued their preparations at the Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Sunday's 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) final round first leg qualifier.

This week, head coach Maxwell Konadu has been training with 25 players in Kumasi for the tie against Burkina Faso.

Ghana have missed out on qualifying to the last two editions of the CHAN tournament after emerging runners-up at the 2014 edition staged in South Africa.