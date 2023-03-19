PHOTOS: Mark Addo leads Ghana FA delegation to Akwasidae in Kumasi

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo and new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton made an appearance at the Akwasidae Festival in Kumasi on Sunday, demonstrating their commitment to the Ghanaian people and the local culture.

The festival, which is a major event in the Ashanti region, was held at Manhyia Palace, and the delegation from the GFA was warmly welcomed by the traditional authorities and other attendees.

The presence of Hughton, who is set to be unveiled as the new Black Stars coach on Monday, added to the excitement surrounding the event.

The GFA hope that the coach's participation in the festival will help to build a stronger connection between the team and the local community, inspiring fans to turn out in large numbers for their upcoming match against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars have had a mixed record in recent years, but with Hughton at the helm, there is renewed optimism about their chances.

The coach brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously managed a number of top-tier teams in England, including Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest.

As the team prepare for their match on Thursday, the GFA are working hard to drum up support among the local population. The hope is that by engaging with the community and participating in events like the Akwasidae Festival, they can build a strong foundation for the team's success in the future.