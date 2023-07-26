GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 July 2023
PHOTOS: Matthew Cudjoe scoops Man-of-the-Match as Dundee United win at Falkirk in Cup
Matthew Cudjoe

Matthew Cudjoe lasted 65 minutes on the pitch but produced high-quality stuff to be named Man of the Match in Dundee United 1-0 win at Falkirk on Tuesday night in the Scottish League Cup.

The Ghana youth international was named in the starting line-up as Manager James Goodwin needed a win to avoid an ignominious elimination from the competition.

Cudjoe had the first real chance of the match for United when he cut inside and forced Sam Long into a smart stop.

The visitors shot into the lead on 28 minutes, taking advantage of a massive error by summer signing Tom Lang.

He looked to pass back to his goalkeeper from an impossible angle out wide and ex-Falkirk loanee Kai Fotheringham got the better of Long at the other end to slot home into an empty net.

Matthew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United in the Scottish League Cup
 

Matthew Cudjoe scooped the Man of the Match award on Tuesday.
 

Matthew Cudjoe was named Man of the Match in Dundee United's win at Falkirk.
 

 

