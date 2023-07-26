PHOTOS: Matthew Cudjoe scoops Man-of-the-Match as Dundee United win at Falkirk in Cup

Matthew Cudjoe lasted 65 minutes on the pitch but produced high-quality stuff to be named Man of the Match in Dundee United 1-0 win at Falkirk on Tuesday night in the Scottish League Cup.

The Ghana youth international was named in the starting line-up as Manager James Goodwin needed a win to avoid an ignominious elimination from the competition.

Cudjoe had the first real chance of the match for United when he cut inside and forced Sam Long into a smart stop.

The visitors shot into the lead on 28 minutes, taking advantage of a massive error by summer signing Tom Lang.

He looked to pass back to his goalkeeper from an impossible angle out wide and ex-Falkirk loanee Kai Fotheringham got the better of Long at the other end to slot home into an empty net.