PHOTOS: Medeama marks International Day of Education 2023 at local community school

Published on: 24 January 2023
Medeama players and officials visited a community basic school in Tarkwa on Tuesday morning to mark International Day of Education which falls today January 24.

Club captain Kwasi Donsu and Communication Director Patrick Akoto led a powerful delegation from the club to offer advice to the young kids in school as part the commemorative event.

The Local version was put together by Tarkwa-based Golden Tree Foundation and attracted kids and teachers from the Bankyim MA School on Tuesday.

Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu, who was mobbed by the students, offered a wide range of advice and guidance to the students.

