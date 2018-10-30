GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
PHOTOS: Meet the woman Asamoah Gyan wants to marry after divorcing his wife

Published on: 30 October 2018
Nina Atala is being courted by Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah has lined up socialite Nina Atala as the woman he will marry when his pending divorce battle with his wife Gifty is settled.

The Black Stars skipper has filed for divorce from his wife of five years, with whom he has three kids, and wants a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of his children.

While some have claimed infidelity on the part of Gyan's wife, others say Nina is the reason the footballer is angling for a divorce so he can officialise their relationship.

Nina is said to be the landlord of the building where Gyan's new pub is located in Osu, a suburb of Accr, and she was present at the launch of the pub in June.

Below are pictures of Nina Atala - the new Asamoah Gyan main squeeze

See her photos below:Nina atala

Nina Atala
Nina Atala

Nina atala

Comments

