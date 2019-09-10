PHOTOS: Moroccan side RS Berkane arrive in Ghana ahead of AshantiGold clash

Moroccan top-flight side Renaissance Sportive Berkane have touched down in Ghana ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup first round first leg fixture against AshantiGold SC.

The two teams will battle it out at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Saturday.

RS Berkane landed at the Kotoko International Airport in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The finalists of the last edition embarked on the journey with a 38-man contingent with 18 players, 7 technical staff with the others being officials.

Meanwhile, experienced right-back Omar Namsaoui did not travel with the team because he is serving a four-match ban imposed on by CAF.

Also, new signings Soufiane Karkache, Patrick Henry Kaddu and Adama Ba did not make the trip since they were not registered for the competition.