PHOTOS: Nordsjælland Women's team having a great time in Ghana

Danish women's top-flight team Nordsjælland have been having a great time in Ghana since arriving this week to prepare for the second half of the 2019/2020 season.

The team will spend two weeks in the West African country.

As part of their tour, they will be mentoring Right to Dream Academy girls. They will also be involved in two friendlies with Right To Dream Women's Academy and Valued Girls.

In January 2016, Right to Dream founder Tom Vernon, with a group of investors acquired Danish Superliga team, FC Nordsjælland, with a vision to ultimately build a team made up entirely of academy players.

This unique partnership is showing the football world an exciting development model that can be both successful and sustainable.

The Women's team was in the fourth division when Tom Vernon took over and now they are in the top league and on the verge of qualifying for the UEFA Champs League.

Enjoy photos: