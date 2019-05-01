PHOTOS: Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most-expensive car

Cristiano Ronaldo's appetite for super cars is insatiable, and now reports have surfaced that the five time ballon d'Or winner has added yet another master engine to his multi-million garage.

￼It is understood the Juventus star has purchased the one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noire that was first presented at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

La Voiture Noire – French for "the black car" — was unveiled as the main event for the French company at this year's Motorshow.

While the final price is yet to be confirmed, Bugatti disclosed that the car was bought for £9.5 million estimated at £14.4 million including tax.

According to Mirror UK, Ronaldo has bought the unique Bugatti priced at an eye-watering 14.4million, making it "the most expensive new car of all time".

The superior machine has six exhaust pipes, illuminated lettering and an 8.0-litre turbocharged W16 engine that can reach up to 420 kph on a good day.

Credit: MirrorUK.com