PHOTOS: President Akoffo Addo visits Black Stars in Ethiopia

Ghana President Nana Akuffo Addo took time his busy schedule to pay a visit to the senior national team, the Black Stars in Ethiopia.

President Akuffo Addo is in Addis Ababa for the Africa Union (AU) summit, which is ongoing in the East African nation.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be playing the Walias of Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The team were motivated by the President's visit and are poised for the game tomorrow afternoon.

Ghana currently sits third in group F of the AFCON qualifiers after two games, and could miss out of the nations cup next year if they fail to pick a positive results.

The Black Stars left for Ethiopia on Saturday morning after spending three days in neighboring Kenya, where the team and coach Kwesi Appiah have been preparing for the game on Sunday.

The Black Stars will hold one final training in the evening before the game at the Bahir Dar stadium.

BELOW ARE PICTURES OF THE PRESIDENT IN ETHIOPIA