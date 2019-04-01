PHOTOS: Rising Phoenix reward Solomon Asante with brand new Dodge Charger

American United Soccer League Championship side Rising Phoenix have rewarded Ghana winger Solomon Asante with a brand new Dodge Charger.

Asante joined the Arizona-based outfit as a free agent prior to last season's USL campaign after refusing to extend his contract with Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The 28-year-old quickly hit the ground running for the side with swashbuckling performances, scoring 13 goals in 32 games in all competitions for the side.

The club appointed the Ghana international as interim captain by former coach Patrice Carteron following injury to Didier Drogba last season.

Asante was named a substantive skipper prior to the ongoing campaign after Drogba called time on his career.

The former Berekum Chelsea ace has not disappointed as he has continued to churn out superlative performances in the new season.

On Friday, hierarchy of the club decided to show appreciation to the Ghanaian for his display and fantastic leadership role by giving him a brand new Dodge Charger.

He has already registered two assists and scored two goals in three matches for the club, making the USL Team of the Week appearance once.

Check the pictures below;