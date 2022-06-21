Photos: Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade unveil new signing Osman Bukari, shirt number confirmed

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade held a simple event on Tuesday to introduce new signing Osman Bukari.

The Ghanaian winger has signed a long-term contract with Red Star, leaving Belgian club KAA Gent in the process.

Bukari spent last season on loan at Nantes, where he helped them win the French Cup. His first career trophy.

He has passed his Red Star Belgrade medical and has been presented to the fans ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 23-year-old will wear the number 23 shirt at his new club.

Osman was a member of the Black Stars squad that beat Nigeria in the play-off, securing qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has five senior national team caps for Ghana, with one goal to his name.