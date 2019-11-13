PHOTOS: South Africa hold first training at Cape Coast ahead of Ghana 2021 AFCON qualifier

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa held their maiden training ahead of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana had their chance to play on the Cape Coast Stadium pitch where the match will played at 1900 GMT.

Coach Molefi Ntseki trained for nearly two hours as they prepared for the game with no injury concerns.

The team arrived in Ghana on Monday evening and moved straight to Cape Coast after the two hour bus ride from Accra.

Having rested enough since they arrived in the small hours, coach Ntseki put his players through their paces at the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of the game on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana were originally scheduled to arrive in the Ghanaian capital on Tuesday but changed their plans to ensure early acclimatization.

By: Robert Quaye