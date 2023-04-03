PHOTOS: Tamale City attacked in Dormaa after league game against Aduana Stars

Tamale City players and officials were attacked after Sunday’s Premier League game against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

Tamale City players were allegedly attacked by fans of Aduana FC in Dormaa on Sunday after their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 25 game at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

Aduana Stars needed a 90+10 minute penalty to emerge 1-0 winners over Tamale City and stretched their lead at the top of the table to 44 points, three ahead of second-place Bechem United.

However, shortly after Tamale City's defeat to Aduana, pictures surfaced on social media of their team’s bus vandalized, with bandages wrapped around the head of a player.

Tamale City head coach, Hamza Mohammed, later confirmed that their team bus was destroyed and players were attacked.

“Our bus is destroyed. Aduana FC fans were throwing stones at us,” he told 3 Sports.

This is the second time in two home games that Aduana FC have played additional ten minutes, also scoring an equalizer in the ninth minute of added time against Real Tamale United.

“Not the things we want to report in the @GhanaLeague but we also can’t gloss over incidents that endanger lives and soil the image of our game. @tamalecityfc bus allegedly attacked by @Aduana_fc fans. One player injured in the eye, others traumatised by the attack”, Ghanaian journalist Jerome Otchere shared pictures of players injured and the team vandalized.

The Ghana FA has temporarily banned Aduana Stars from using the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park after Sunday’s incident.