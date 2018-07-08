PHOTOS: Top football personalities grace maiden Ghana Football Awards

The maiden edition of the Ghana Football Awards is ongoing at the plush Marriott Hotel in Accra.

Several top football personalities and celebrities have graced the event; it includes Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe, Aduana Stars gaffer Yusif Abubakar as well as former Black Stars players; Abukari Damba, Augustine Arhinful, Stephen Appiah and John Paintsil, have all graced the occasion.

Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah and his assistant Ibrahim Tanko are there as special guests.

The maiden edition of the Ghana Football Awards is aimed at rewarding excelling football stars and officials who had a great campaign last season.

Check the pictures below: