PICTURES: Ex-Black Stars players, Chris Hughton pay last tribute to Christian Atsu 

Former Black Stars players among other football personalities attended Christian Atsu's final funeral rites held at the Forecourt of the State House on Friday.

The burial service was well attended by the sporting fraternity, top government officials and many others.

Christian Atsu who lost his life following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and parts of Syria on February 6 killed more than 50,000 people.

Christian Atsu will be laid to rest in his hometown Dogobome for burial.

Atsu, who also played for AFC Bournemouth and Everton, capped 65 times for Ghana's national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

President Akufo Addo, Dr Bawumia, and John Mahama, among other personalities, were all at the forecourt of the State House to pay their last respect.

The former Black Stars players, GFA boss Kurt Okraku, Chris Hughton, and George Boateng among other players paid their last rest.