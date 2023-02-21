PICTURES: Ex- Black Stars players troop to Christian Atsu's family house to sign book of condolence 

Some Black Stars players were at Christian Atsu’s family house to sign the book of condolence.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu, Haminu Dramani were at the residence to sign the book of condolence and also mourn with the family.

Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday morning after going missing in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu’s body was pulled out of the rubble 12 days later after continuous search.

The 31-year-old’s body arrived in Ghana on Sunday and preparations ahead of his burial has started, with the government of Ghana promising to ensure a befitting send off is given the player.

Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari were among the top personalities to sign the book of condolence.