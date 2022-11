Ghana FA officials led by the president Kurt Okraku and Black Stars team paid a visit to its automobile partners Tanink/Cherry in Doha Qatar.

The Football Association recently announced one-year deal with Tanink/Cherry ahead of Ghana's participation in the World Cup.

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku and Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew together with some players paid a visit to the showroom of Tanink/Cherry in Doha, to fraternize with their operations.