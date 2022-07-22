Pierre Dwomoh: Royal Antwerp set to part ways with Ghanaian teen

Belgian footballer of Ghanaian descent Pierre Dwomoh has been told to look elsewhere by Royal Antwerp.

The 18-year-old is deemed surplus to requirement and has been told to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

The Ghanaian-born midfielder cost Antwerp 2 million Euros last season.

He played several times in the Euroa League and in the Championship play-offs but seems not have any future at the Bosuil.

"He's been around here for a while and is international... But this is a business choice, not a personal one. The core is too big and needs to be slimmed down. Whether Seck and Dwomoh can look to another club? Yes, you can. formulate it", the Dutchman was very clear.

Dwomoh was born in Belgium to Ghanaian parents and has represented Belgium at the U-15 and U-17 level but is still eligible to play for Ghana.