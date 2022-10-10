Piers Morgan gushes over Thomas Partey’s performance in Arsenal's win over Liverpool

Piers Morgan praised Thomas Partey for his performance in Arsenal’s thrilling win against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Ghana international was outstanding in midfield for the Gunners, who won 3-2 to cement their position as genuine title contenders this season.

Arsenal got off to a perfect start when Gabriel Martinelli put them ahead after 58 seconds but Liverpool responded well and striker Darwin Nunez deservedly got them level when he slid home Luis Diaz’s cross after 34 minutes.

Saka restored Arsenal’s lead in first-half added time after Martinelli broke clear on the counter-attack only for Liverpool to level once more eight minutes after the break when substitute Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool, who felt they were denied a penalty when defender Gabriel handled in the first half, felt a further sense of injustice when Thiago Alcantara was penalised for a challenge on Gabriel Jesus with 14 minutes remaining, with Saka coolly converting from the spot.

Thomas Partey was without a doubt one of Arsenal's best players at the Emirates, breaking up Liverpool's attacks and picking up his teammates with the right passes.

🇬🇭Thomas Partey vs Liverpool in numbers 58 touches

39/43 passes completed

91% pass accuracy

6/7 long balls completed

5 passes into the final third

1 chance created

5 clearances

5 recoveries

2 interceptions Partey balls , Arsenal cruise 🚢 🌟 pic.twitter.com/l4qjLvmEv4 — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) October 9, 2022

The 29-year-old was a thorn in the flesh for Liverpool's midfielders, earning praise from the controversial English broadcaster who is a well-known Arsenal fan.

"Partey has been immense," Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter.