Pin-up star Mathew Cudjoe scores to send Dundee United top in Scotland

Published on: 02 September 2023
Matthew Cudjoe scored the opener for Dundee United.

Mathew Cudjoe sprinkled his artistry again and scored in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Airdrie at Tannadice Park on Saturday, 2 September 2023 in the Scottish Championship.

The Ghana youth international opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a curling effort which ended a well-worked move.

Cudjoe has now scored three goals in four matches with two assists and two man-of-the-match awards.

Dundee United confirmed victory with the second goal in stoppage time after Kai Fotheringham pounced on a mistake from Joshua Rae to punish the visitors.

The win ensures the Tangerines remain unbeaten this season.

