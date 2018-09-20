Pinnick secures historic landslide victory to retain NFF Presidential position

Incumbent President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, coasted to a historic landslide electoral victory on Thursday to retain his position as the leader of the country's football governing body.

Pinnick, who is also the First Vice President of CAF, swept about 80% of the votes cast in the northern city of Katsina to maintain his place as the leader of the NFF.

He becomes the first NFF president to be re-elected after 38 years as Nigeria football body looks to have put its fractious reputation in the past.

Pinnick polled a total of 34 votes out of the 44 votes with his nearest contender Alhaji Aminu Maigari getting just 8 votes which makes it about 18% of the votes.

Former NFF general secretary Taiwo Ogunjobi had a paltry two votes with Chinedu Okoye getting zero votes.

The massive turnout as Pinnick was re-elected as President of the football administration body indicates that he is a highly popular figure.

This is likely to be the last term of Pinnick who will also concentrate on helping in the development of African football

Full results below

Amaju Pinnick – 34 Votes

Alhaji Aminu Maigari – 8 Votes

Taiwo Ogunjobi – 2 Votes

Chinedu Okoye – 0 Votes