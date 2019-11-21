'Pitch invader' Awal Suleman fined GHC 2400, signs bond of good behaviour

Pitch invader Awal Suleman has finally been freed after he was fined GHC 2400 by Cape Coast Court One 'B' for running onto the pitch in Ghana's AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

Suleman was charged for disturbing public peace and resisting arrest.

The 25-year old nursing student has been fined 200 penalty units for resisting arrest, which is equivalent to GHC 2400, before he was also made to sign a bond of good behavoiur.

Awal Suleman became an internet sensation after invading the pitch in Ghana's 2-0 win against South Africa, but was arrested and spent two days in Police custody.

After his release, the former 400m runner was given a parade on the streets of Cape Coast.

He ended up meeting Thomas Partey- the player he run onto the pitch to meet- who gave him a signed Black Stars jersey.