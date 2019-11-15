Pitch invader in Ghana-South Africa game charged with unlawful entry and offensive character

Awal Sulemana the pitch invader in Ghana’s game against South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been charged with unlawful entry and offensive character as he appeared before court today.

According to him, he went on the pitch to take a selfie with Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

Awal Sulemana made his way onto the pitch in the 74th minute where he outrun some security officials before he was later apprehended.

According to sources, the pitch invader is a nurse who is awaiting postings and a resident of Kotokoraba, a suburb of Cape Coast.

"I heard they (Black Stars) will be stopping at Mankessim, but I knew the only opportunity I had to take a picture with Thomas Partey was on the field, that is why I rushed there", he revealed.