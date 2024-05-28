Pitch Perfect: Baba Yara Stadium closed for upgrades ahead of World Cup Qualifier

The Baba Yara Stadium pitch has been closed down temporarily to prepare for Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic on June 10, 2024.

The decision aims to give the pitch managers sufficient time to enhance the pitch's quality ahead of the crucial match.

This means that domestic competitions, including the Ghana Premier League, will not be held at the stadium until after the qualifier.

As a result, the Ghana Premier League Matchday 32 fixture between Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics, initially scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, has been relocated to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on June 2, 2024.

All relevant stakeholders, including teams, officials, and fans, are advised to take note of the changes and make necessary adjustments.

Ghana's national team will face the Central African Republic on June 10, just four days after playing Mali in Bamako.

The team's preparation and success in the qualifier are crucial, and the closure of the pitch is a proactive measure to ensure the best possible conditions for the match.