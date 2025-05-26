Pitches and stadia in Ghana Premier League have improved significantly – Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has commended the significant improvements in the quality of pitches and stadium facilities in the Ghana Premier League.

For years, the state of football infrastructure in the country has been a point of concern and criticism.

However, speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, Mr. Okraku credited recent reforms and the efforts of the GFA’s Club Licensing Department for the noticeable upgrades.

“I think that our stadia have improved a lot, our pitches have improved a lot. The club licensing department has been at the forefront of the push for excellence,” he said.

Despite the progress, Okraku acknowledged that challenges persistâ€”particularly during the dry season when maintaining pitch quality becomes difficult due to water shortages.

“It’s also true that during the bad weather season we have challenges because of lack of adequate water, just like it is also in some parts of Europe during the winter season where the pitches go bad,” he explained.

He emphasized the importance of cultivating a stronger maintenance culture to sustain the gains made so far. He stressed that long-term improvement will require continuous investment and commitment from all stakeholders.

“There is a need for more investments in the maintenance of our stadia. We need to improve on our culture of maintenance of our stadia across the country, so yes, I will be happy for how far we’ve come, but I think there’s a lot more that needs to be done.”

“If we want to enjoy football the way it has to be enjoyed, clearly there is a need for more investments, not only in the protection of lives and properties, but also in the maintenance of our sports infrastructure,” Okraku added.