Pitches hosting Premier League games in Ghana are substandard - Osei Kweku 'Palmer'

Owner and bankroller of Tema Youth FC, Wilfred Osei Kweku 'Palmer' has criticized the standard of Ghana Premier League pitches.

Pitches hosting Ghana Premier League games have come under serious scrutiny in recent times.

However, the situation got worse following the murder of Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Frimpong at the Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsoatre.

Nana Pooley, as popularly known was tragically killed during the Matchday 19 game between Nsoatreman FC and the Porcupine Warriors.

Quizzed in an interview with Sporty FM if pitches in Ghana hosting Premier League games are up to the standard, the former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said, "Pitches hosting Ghana Premier League games are substandard.

"It is not even safe to be there and that is why the issue of hooliganism keeps happening in our football. The Club Licensing Board must wake up and do the needful because some of the pitches are not good enough to host games," he added.

Following the death of Nana Pooley, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released matchday safety and protocols Premier League clubs must abide by or will face serious sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Premier League has been suspended following the unfortunate death of the fan.