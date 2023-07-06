Plans to disrupt upcoming Ghana FA congress exposed

Efforts to disrupt the upcoming 29th Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ordinary Congress through injunctions and unorthodox methods have been revealed but proven ineffective.

The Congress will proceed as planned on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The upcoming Congress holds significant importance as it will address a wide range of issues, with a primary focus on the forthcoming GFA elections.

Contrary to New Edubiase's claims that the elections would not take place this year, the GFA has officially confirmed that the elections are indeed scheduled for October.

The current Executive Council's mandate will expire on October 25, necessitating the election process to ensure the continuity of governance, the GFA confirmed in a letter in response to New Edubiase.

GFA responds to New Edubiase United but their four-page, 15 point letter in my view failed to address some specific matters the club raised. 1. Edubiase didn’t say the July 10 Congress should by all means elect a new President. Their position was that, the election and related… pic.twitter.com/KrqYQpW6ND — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) July 6, 2023

A prominent topic to be discussed and decided upon during the Congress will be the proposed filing fees. The GFA plans to review and potentially increase the nomination fees for both the President and the Executive Council.

Currently, the nomination fee for the President is set at GHC 5,000, but a proposed increase to GHC 50,000 is being considered. Similarly, the nomination fee for the Executive Council, currently GHC 2,500, may be raised to GHC 15,000.

The GFA Congress serves as a crucial platform for stakeholders to convene, deliberate, and make decisions that will shape the future of Ghanaian football.

This event facilitates open dialogue and constructive discussions among representatives from various clubs, officials, and football enthusiasts, offering an opportunity to address pressing matters within the football community.