PLAYER RATINGS: Black Stars knocked out by Tunisia on penalties

Ghana's journey at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has ended at the round of 16 after losing on penalties to Tunisia on Monday evening.

The Carthage Eagles won the shootout 5-4 to set up a quarter-final date with Madagascar on Thursday.

An own goal by Rami Bedoui cancelled out Taha Khenissi's second-half strike as the game went into the extra time and subsequently into the shootout.

Tunisians converted all their spot-kicks with Ghana's only miss coming from striker Caleb Ekuban.

GHANASoccernet.com brings you the player rating for the game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Richard Ofori (GK) – 6

Ofori was quite in the game but saved ferocious strike from second half substitute Wabhi Kazhri.

Andy Yiadom - 5

Had a fairly quiet game at the right side of the defence as he stuck to his task well.

Kassim Nuhu – 6

Solid in defence but failed to pick his marker leading to Tunisia's goal.

John Boye – 6

Struggled to match the pace of the Tunisians, caught off guard a couple of times and was slowing in reacting to the pass from the right which led to the Tunisia opener.

Baba Rahman – 4

Had a poor game, defensive and offensively, the Chelsea man was off.

Afriyie Acquah – 6

Work hard together with Wakaso but saw his long strike saved by the Tunisia goalkeeper.

Mubarak Wakaso – 7

Tireless worker in the middle of the park and crowned another impressive performance with a man of the match award.

Thomas Partey – 6

Another underwhelming performance from the Atletico Madrid star. Had a couple of shots on target but did not seize contral of his position.

Andre Dede Ayew (C) – 5

The captain had struggle all game but had a beautiful goal ruled out by the referee.

Samuel Owusu – 6.5

Had a fairly good game, could not create a scoring scoring chance but was difficult to handle by the Tunisia defence.

Jordan Ayew – 6.5

Good performance by the Crystal Palace attacker. Could have won the game for Ghana but had a poor touch to the ball which narrowly went off target.

Caleb Ekuban – 4

Did not provide a lot of threat in attack but his penalty miss proved to be decisive.

Asamoah Gyan – 5

Showed some zeal in attack. Won more aerial balls but it was too late for him to make a huge impact.

Lumor Agbenyenu– N/A