PLAYER RATINGS: Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau to finish top of Group F

Ghana are through to the Round of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday evening.

The goals came from the boots of striker Jordan Ayew and midfielder Thomas Partey as the Black Stars finished top of Group F ahead of Cameroon, who were held to a goalless draw by Benin.

Kwesi Appiah's charges struggled for most parts of the first half and were fortunate not concede.

A minute after the break, Jordan Ayew broke the deadlock. The striker finished a beautiful individual effort with a superb strike from inside the box.

Thomas Partey popped up from nowhere to tap home Baba Rahman's low cross in the 72nd minute.

GHANASoccernet.com brings you the player ratings for the game against Guinea Bissau.

Richard Ofori 8/10- Spectacular performance from the Maritzburg United goalkeeper. Made three crucial saves including a Piquetti strike he brush to hit the woodwork.

Andy Yiadom 5/10- Decent performance by the right back. A few faulty passes and did not offer any threat in attack as he failed to make a cross into the box for the attackers.

Baba Rahman 7.5/10 - Brilliant display by the left back. Offered a lot of threatening crosses into the box and provided the assist for the important second for Ghana.

Joseph Aidoo 6/10- A bit jittery but provided good shield in defence. Was comfortable pairing the experience John Boye.

John Boye 7/10- Showed leadership in defense. Kept the Guinea-Bissau attackers quite in the second half.

Mubarak Wakaso 7/10- Tireless worker in the middle. But had lots of shots off target.

Samuel Owusu 6.5/10- Decent performance from the 23-year old. Offered a lot of support defensively and a bit slippery for Guinea-Bissau to handle.

Thomas Partey 5/10- The Atletico Madrid star is having an underwhelming Nations Cup but managed to get his name on the score sheet with a good poking goal.

Jordan Ayew 7.5/10- Scored a brilliant opener and hit the woodwork twice. Could have scored more.

Andre Ayew 6.5/10- Brilliant weaving pass to set up Baba Rahman for his assist of Ghana's second goal. Worked hard on and off the pitch.

Kwabena Owusu 6/10- Offered pace in attack but could not impose himself in the game despite beginning the game.

Substitutes:

Afriyie Acquah 5/10- Didn't make a lot of impact in the game but provided some shield in the middle.

Caleb Ekuban N/A

Kwadwo Asamoah N/A