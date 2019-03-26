Player Ratings: How Black Stars players performed in Ghana's 3-1 win over Mauritania

Ghana newboy Caleb Ekuban hogged the headlines again after scoring his second international goal in the 3-1 frienldy win over Mauritania on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But it was a beige performance from the four-time African champions at home as they failed to outclass the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations-bound debutants.

Ghana took an early lead from the spot from the spot kick through returnee Kwasi Appiah.

Three minutes into the second half, substitute Adama Ba delivered a delicious free-kick from 20 yards to fetch the equalizer.

Ayew combined with Agbenyenu on the left and the on-loan Gotzepe man whipped in a cross which was headed down by substitute Caleb Ekuban in the 71st minute.

Two minutes later, Partey finally found the back of the by smashing into the roof from close range but Ekuban bullied his way through.

GHANASoccernet.com brings you the player ratings of the Black Stars players in the 3-1 thrashing of Mauritania.

Lawrence Ati Zigi 5/10 - Wasn't really tested but shaky when the Mauritanians attacked. Could have done better with the goal he conceded. Poor organisation of his wall to let in the freekick.

Amos Frimpong 6/10- Had a fair game. Put in a couple of crosses but lost possession quite a few times. However was solid defensively.

Lumor Agbenyenu 7/10- Looks to have cemented his place at the left back. Sent in few crosses and again very impressive when going forward.

Joseph Aidoo 7/10- Solid and very confident. Did not look like a player making his debut for the national team. Won many battles in defence.

Nicholas Opoku 6/10- Good performance. Controlled the backline well but was not troubled in the game.

Alfred Duncan 6.5/10- Strong performance in the heart of midfield. Won most of the duels in midfield and was effective with his crosses but the chances weren't taken by the attackers.

Ernest Asante 5/10- Not the best of games for the 31-year old Al Jazira forward. Could not use his pace to his advantage and quite lackadaisical.

Alhassan Wakaso 6/10- Had good control of the game but could not really make a different. Lost possession at very tricky position that could have hurt Ghana.

Kwesi Appiah 6/10- Had a goal but that was it. Credit to him for actually winning and converting the penalty.

Thomas Partey 7/10- Leader on the pitch. Could have scored more than just one but credit to the Mauritanian shotstopper.

Jeffrey Schlup 6.5/10 - Good first half performance. Combined well with Agbenyenu but enough was not seen of him in the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

Christian Atsu 7/10- Another impressive display from the Newcastle United winger. Caused few problems for the defence of Mauritania.

Jordan Ayew 6/10- Brought some sharpness to the Black Stars attack but lost the ball a few times.

Caleb Ekuban 7/10 - Another goal, another impressive performance. Looks like he is on the plane to Egypt.

Mubarak Wakaso 6/10- Spread the ball well. Combined well in the middle with Bonsu.

Kwame Bonsu 6/10- Came on for a brief spell but made some difference by controlling the midfield.

Felix Annan 6/10- Not a lot was required of the Kotoko goalkeeper but exuded a lot of confidence.