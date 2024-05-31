Players care about national team call-ups - Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has revealed that players, despite often pretending otherwise, are always eager to be included in national team call-ups.

His comments come in the wake of Ghana coach Otto Addo's recent squad announcement for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The 26-man squad excludes some notable figures, including captain Andre Ayew and Baba Rahman, both of whom have been in good form for their respective clubs. Appiah highlighted that missing out on significant national team assignments is a major disappointment for players.

"Players would behave as if they don't care but they care. In our days, players would be proving stubborn but when squad announcement time came, players were constantly on the phone trying to check if they were in," Appiah told 3Sports.

The former Juventus midfielder emphasized the importance of strong leadership and encouraged Otto Addo to continue making bold decisions for the betterment of the Black Stars.

"He should let the players know that he is the boss. This is the situation where you have to put your foot down. I was with him in 2006 and he knows how important the World Cup is to Ghanaians," Appiah stated.

Appiah also cautioned against underestimating the preparations for the upcoming games, noting that the evolution of football has seen former underdogs transform into formidable opponents.

Ghana will begin their training camp on Thursday before traveling to Bamako, Mali, next week for their match on June 6. They will then return to Kumasi to face the Central African Republic on June 10.

The Black Stars currently sit fourth in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, trailing Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar. Positive results in the upcoming fixtures are crucial for Ghana's chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.