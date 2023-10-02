Players earn minimum of $172 monthly - Berekum Chelsea chief clarifies club's salary structure:

Berekum Chelsea Executive Chairman, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah, has come to the defense of the club's salary structure following reports suggesting that players receive as little as 500 cedis ($43.12) per month.

Nana Kwame clarified the club's approach to player salaries, saying, "If you come to Chelsea, we have our salary structure. For example, after we have agreed to pay a player 2000 Ghana cedis ($172.49) a month, the player can decide to divide his salary into two parts, let's say 1,500 cedis ($129.37) and 500 cedis. We then calculate 1500 multiplied by 12 and pay him that sum upon signing the contract."

He continued, "Now what is remaining to be paid to the player each month is 500 cedis. So that does not mean the salary of the said player is 500 cedis. We also pay SSNNIT contributions of the players from the coffers of the club. We at Chelsea pay our players well."

Nana Kwame emphasised that Berekum Chelsea ensures they adhere to Ghana's minimum wage (14.88 cedis - $1.28) regulations, stating, "None of our players take a salary that is below the minimum wage of Ghana. For us, it is about being able to pay wages to our players, and that is the most important thing."