Players must be called based on performances not league status - Former Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu

Black Stars forward Samuel Owusu is calling for a shift in mindset regarding national team call-ups.

He believes that a player's league status shouldn't determine their inclusion, and instead, good performances should be the primary consideration.

Owusu argues that football is played everywhere, and talent can come from any part of the world. He cites examples of players in leagues like Saudi Arabia and Qatar who have delivered for their national teams, including Cristiano Ronaldo's continued success with Portugal.

"Football has changed a lot over the years. In this country, we see players in leagues like Saudi Arabia and Qatar getting national team call-ups and they perform. Look at Ronaldo; he's over 40, playing in Saudi Arabia, yet still delivers for Portugal. I think it's time we, as Ghanaians and especially the media, understand that football is played everywhere. It's not about the league or the club; it's about the player. I always tell myself; football is you."

Owusu emphasises that no league should be considered superior when it comes to national duty.

"You can call up someone from the Premier League, and they might offer little to the national team. But then you could select a player from the Ghana Premier League, the Ethiopian League, or the Saudi League and they'll come in and deliver. At the end of the day, it's 11 versus 11. It's the same ball. No league is better than another. Look at PSG; they play in France, a league many call a 'farmer's league,' yet they won the Champions League. It's time we realize that football is played everywhere, and talent isn't confined to so-called top leagues."

Owusu's comments highlight a pressing need for a mindset shift in Ghanaian football. By recognizing talent regardless of where it's nurtured, Ghana can build a stronger, more diverse national team and restore pride and competitiveness in the Black Stars.

Owusu concludes that players who are performing well and gaining experience should be given the chance to showcase their talent for the national team.