Playing against Morocco will be challenging - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren has admitted that playing against Morocco will be a challenging task.

Ghana's female senior national team will take on Morocco's Atlas Lioness on Friday in Casablanca in a friendly game as part of preparations for this year’s WAFCON.

Speaking ahead of his first test as the head coach of the Queens, BjÃ¶rkegren said the main aim of the exercise will be to improve on certain principles and build for the future.

“Morocco is a good team with a lot of talent. Playing away from home will be a challenge, especially with our new coaching staff and players," the 43-year-old said.

“But we're focused on building for the long term, learning from our mistakes, and preparing for the summer tournament.

“We'll work hard to win, but we're also looking at the bigger picture,” he added.

Ghana will take on Morocco at 17:00Hrs at the PÃ¨re JÃ©go Stadium in Casablanca on Friday before locking horns with AS FAR Rabat three days later