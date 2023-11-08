Playing at home brings natural pressure - Medeama assistant coach ahead of Nsoatreman clash

Medeama assistant coach, Nana Yaw Amankwah, is looking forward to what promises to be an exciting Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman. Both teams are determined to secure victory in the upcoming game, which will take place in Tarkwa.

Medeama is aiming to continue their recovery after a slow start to the season and a win would propel them into the top four. In their previous match, Medeama secured a victory against Legon Cities.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman have lost their position at the top of the league, currently sitting in second place. They are eager to regain the top spot and are playing well under the leadership of Maxwell Konadu.

Amankwah acknowledged that playing in front of their home fans brings natural pressure, but he also expressed confidence in Medeama's preparations.

He said, "I can say it’s not pressure but playing against Nsoatreman in front of our home fans naturally brings pressure to everyone associated with the club. The growing stature of the club has placed a lot of responsibility on the team. They (Nsoatreman) are very determined to excel against Medeama. They have prepared very well for this match. It will be a difficult match but we’ll try as much as possible to win the game."

In their last meeting in Tarkwa, Medeama emerged victorious against Nsoatreman, but the head-to-head record remains evenly balanced, as Nsoatreman also claimed a win in a previous encounter.