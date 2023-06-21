Playing CAF Champions League matches outside Tarkwa will hurt Medeama’s fortunes – Former Medeama midfielder Eric Nyarko

Former Medeama and Hearts of Oak player, Eric Nyarko has stated that Medeama’s progress in the CAF Champions League could be negatively affected if the completion of their home stadium in Tarkwa faces any delays.

Medeama secured an automatic spot in the competition after winning the Premier League title and are considering the Cape Coast Stadium as an alternative venue if the TNA Stadium is not ready to host games. Nyarko, who won the FA Cup with the Mauve and Yellow thinks this decision will not augur well for the club.

“It can affect them because supporters play a huge role in football. I always say Accra Hearts of Oak’s poor form this season was due to the supporters because when we played, the fans urged us on to play our best. How many people will come from Tarkwa to watch you at Cape Coast, Kumasi or Accra? Kotoku Royals was relegated because they didn’t have a permanent home ground. They moved to Cape Coast and later Dawu. If the park is not ready, seriously it will affect the team, he told Kessben Sports.

By Suleman Asante