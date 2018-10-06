“Playing for Chelsea is a dream come true” - Ampadu

Welsh-born Ghanaian midfielder Ethan Ampadu says he is living a dream of being a player of Premier League giants Chelsea FC.

Ampadu signed from Exeter in July 2017 with the fee of up to £2.5million agreed by tribunal in April.

The versatile anchorman has impressed since moving to Stamford Bridge.

“It’s hard not to enjoy it at Chelsea, me being a Chelsea fan as well, it's like living a dream but I know there is still work to do. The target I always had as a kid was to play for Chelsea, and I am doing that now."