"Playing for Ghana is a good life and football experience"- New Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott reveals

Published on: 23 June 2023
New Hibernian goalkeeper, Jojo Wallocott has opened up on being with the Black Stars during the international break. 

Wollacott flew to England on Wednesday after the game against Madagascar last Sunday to seal his move to Scottish Premier League side Hibernian FC.

The Ghana international signed a three-year deal to join Hibs from Charlton Athletic.

“It’s an honour. Going away with Ghana is really good, it’s a good life experience and football experience," he told Hibs TV.

On his decision to join Hibs after just a season in League with the Addicks, Wollacott indicated it was an easy one to make.

"I’ve just been away with them, got back on Wednesday, had a call from Hibs and it was an easy option to come here. It’s been a hectic time but I’m glad it’s all sorted now," he added.

Wollacott made his Black Stars debut in 2021 and has since gone on to make 11 appearances for the national team.

