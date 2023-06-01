"Playing for Hearts of Oak was a dream fulfilled"- Bibiani GoldStars striker Abednego Tetteh

Bibiani GoldStars striker Abednego Tetteh has expressed gratitude to Hears of Oak for helping him fulfil his dream of playing for the Ghanaian giants.

The in-form forward has been a long-time supporter of the club before sealing a move to the Accra-based club in 2021.

However, a difficult time with the Rainbow outfit saw him spend most of his time on the bench before eventually leaving to sign for King Faisal in Kumasi.

"Joining Hearts of Oak was a dream and I think I fulfilled my dream by playing for Hearts," he told Tv3.

"I am happy to wear that jersey and not everybody will have the opportunity to play for Hearts of Oak so I don't regret joining Hearts of Oak but I rather happy to have won the jersey," he added.

Although he suffered a similar faith at King Faisal, Tetteh admits the Kumasi-based club is one of the respected teams in the country.

"And then also King Faisal, I am proud to wear that jersey too because you can't mention six clubs in Ghana without mentioning Hearts of Oak and King Faisal. So I am happy passing through Hearts of Oak and King Faisal before joining Bibiani GoldStars," he continued.

Tetteh has been in blistering form for the Miners and currently leads the goal king race with 16 goals in the Ghana Premier League.