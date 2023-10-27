Playing home games in Hohoe is fine - Heart of Lions coach Abdul Fatawu Salifu

Heart of Lions coach Abdul Fatawu Salifu has expressed his approval of the club's decision to relocate their Ghana Premier League home games to Hohoe, citing the need to adapt to the circumstances.

This move became necessary after the Akosomdo dam spillage disrupted their adopted home venue, the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Speaking to Citi Sports in anticipation of the club's first game in Hohoe against Karela United on Sunday, Salifu explained, "With me, I think it is fine; the decision to play at the WAFA Park was due to the Hohoe Sports Stadium not being ready to host us."

He elaborated, "I think there were some things that were supposed to be put in place, that is why the team decided to move to the Sogakope Park."

Hohoe's proximity to the Volta Region and Kpando has made it a practical choice for the club's temporary home. Salifu noted, "Now that we are going back, I think it is best for the people of Volta Region and the club as a whole. Though it is the first time playing there, I don’t think it is a worry because we train on astroturf, and now that our home turf is an astroturf, I think it is a good decision for the club," he added.

Heart of Lions will be eager to secure their first victory, as they have recorded five consecutive draws in the league since their return to the top flight following an eight-year spell in the Division One League.