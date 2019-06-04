Playing in England would interest my son - Partey’s father

Father of Thomas Partey, Mr. Adjiingo has stated that his son would welcome the chance to ply his trade in the English Premier League.

Partey was one of the important figures at Atletico Madrid last term.

The versatile enforcer has been heavily with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano outfit, with clubs from England and Italy reported to be leading the chase for his signature.

According to the palyer’s father, his son would relish the chance to continue his career in England.

"Personally, I told him to go ahead with his career. If they don't value him where he is now, they can value him elsewhere. And that's why he'd like to go to England if he has the chance to,” he told Enigye FM.

He is already working to go far with the Black Stars at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.