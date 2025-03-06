Playing in Europe is where Spurs belong - Kevin Danso

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso has expressed his confidence in the team's ability to succeed in European competitions, stating that playing in Europe is where Spurs belong.

Danso, who joined the club in January, believes that Spurs have the potential to clinch the Europa League title this season.

"I think Spurs is a big club, and we have the chance to play in Europe. That is where Spurs belong."

The defender, who has quickly integrated into the team, emphasized the importance of adding to the club's history and winning trophies. "That is what we want to achieve every seasonâ€”to continue adding to the history, hopefully with some trophies."

Danso is optimistic about Spurs' chances in the Europa League, stating that winning the title is a realistic goal. "100%, and I think it’s possible."

Tottenham Hotspur is set to face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League Round of 16 first-leg match, and Danso is looking forward to the challenge. The match is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2025.