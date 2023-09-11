'Playing in Kumasi was a great experience for me' - Alidu Seidu

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has called it "great" to play for the Black Stars in front of fans at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars defender played for the first time at the Baba Yara Stadium as Gahna clinched a 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Kudus Mohammed and Ernest Nuamah scored goals for the Black Stars in the victory, which helped Ghana secure a spot at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire. Seidu participated throughout the entire game.

In an interview with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) media, Seidu expressed his excitement with the fans of Kumasi explaining it as a "great experience" to play in front of them

“Me playing in Kumasi, I think it’s a very great experience for me and this is my first time playing in Kumasi so I was so so happy playing in front of my people in Kumasi.

"Representing my career is a very big privilege for me and it’s a very special thing in my career all footballers are dreaming to play for their motherland. Being born in Kumasi I have a lot of fans in Kumasi," he added.

Seidu is expected to be in action when Ghana play against Liberia on Tuesday in an international friendly.