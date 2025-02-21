Playing my first game away to a good team like Morocco a challenge - Black Queens coach Kim Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has accepted that taking charge of his first game away to a good team like Morocco is difficult.

Ghana is set to take on the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations hosts on Friday in Morocco in an international friendly.

Recognizing Morocco's significant progress in women's football, Bjorkegren anticipates a tough encounter.

Despite the immediate hurdles, the coach remains committed to long-term development.

"Morocco is a good team with a lot of talent. Playing away from home will be a challenge, especially with our new coaching staff and players," he said.

"But we're focused on building for the long term, learning from our mistakes, and preparing for the summer tournament. We'll work hard to win, but we're also looking at the bigger picture.

"It's essential to give all players a chance to showcase their abilities. We need to balance short-term and long-term goals, focusing on building for the future," he added.

As Ghana gears up for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year, the friendly serves as a vital opportunity to assess player capabilities.

The match is scheduled for 5 PM at the PÃ¨re JÃ©go Stadium in Casablanca, followed by another game against AS FAR Rabat on Monday.