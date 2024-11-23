Playing with freedom has helped me improve - AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghana and AFC Bournemouth forward, Antoine Semenyo says playing with freedom is the reason behind his improved performance.

The 25-year-old striker has been a key figure for the Cheeries' scoring four goals in 12 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing season.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their game against Brighton & Hove Albion Semenyo opened on his brilliant performances.

“It’s continuing working hard, enjoying the game, just playing with no pressure," he said.

"I feel like just being easy on the pitch, like, having that freedom is what’s given me my success right now so just need to continue playing with no pressure really just continue to enjoy the game, have fun with the ball and try to rack up as many goals as I can.” he added.

Semenyo missed Ghana’s final round of games in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger, games the Black Stars recorded a 1-1 drw and a 2-1 defeat respectively.