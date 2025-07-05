Plymouth Argyle complete signing of Ghanaian midfielder Brendan Wiredu

England-born Ghanaian midfielder Brendan Wiredu has completed his move to League One side Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the Pilgrims from Fleetwood Town in the summer transfer widow.

The former Fleetwood captain is expected to play a huge role at Argyle as they eye a quick return to the English Championship.

"Delighted to sign for Plymouth Argyle. Let’s make some history.. ready to give my all. Can’t wait to see you all at Home Park!" wrote Wiredu on social media following his move.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play in defence, will wear the number 4 jersey at Argyle. Wiredu will join his teammates for pre-season next week.

Meanwhile, Argyle manager Tom Cleverly, a former Manchester United player, praised the versatility of the Ghanaian and believes he is a great addition to his team.

“Brendan is a great acquisition for us,” he said. “He is strong, versatile and, as evidenced by the fact he was Fleetwood’s captain, a leader. It is great to have him on board.”

Wiredu started his career at Charlton before loan spells at Bromley and Colchester.